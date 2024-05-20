BBC set to air documentary investigating unsolved kidnapping and rape case in Luton and Herts park attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new BBC documentary investigating historic sexual crimes will focus on shocking incidents in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Among the cases featured in the two-episode documentary series, airing on BBC Two tonight (May 20) and tomorrow, is an incident where a woman was kidnapped and raped in Luton.

Detectives will also re-explore an incident in Stevenage when a 16-year-old boy was raped when walking home from Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called, Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes, the programme will re-examine the Luton case where a woman was kidnapped and raped in 1993. Her abuser was a man who pretended to be a taxi driver.

Police tape, photo Adobe Stock

The BBC has commissioned the true crime series to highlight the work being done by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU). In the episodes, airing at 9pm on the terrestrial channel, viewers will see how work from detectives has helped solve crimes committed up to 50 years ago.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has explained how advances in forensic science and DNA intelligence have enabled police staff to solve previously unsolvable investigations.

The MCU began a review in 2016 of all unsolved sexual offences dating back to 1974 under the name Operation Painter. Since then, the team has secured a 100 per cent success rate at trial with 10 convictions. Over 5,400 cases have been reviewed across the tri-force, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster said: “Operation Painter is proof we will do all we can, no matter how many years it may take, to secure justice for victims of evil predators of sexual offences, in this case who thought they had got away with their crimes.”