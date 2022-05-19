Bins, cars and garage set ablaze in string of arson attacks in Luton's Marsh Farm area

Police are appealing for witnesses following a string of arson attacks in Marsh Farm since March.

Bedfordshire Police say that the first incident happened at 6am on March 13 when a vehicle was set on fire.

There were more offences reported where small bins, communal waste bins, abandoned cars, a garage and a caravan were set alight.

Police are appealing for information after arson attacks in Marsh Farm.

At around 7pm last Wednesday (May 11) a small bin was set on fire.

The offences all took place around Copenhagen Close, Luxembourg Close, Brussels Way and Waulds Bank Drive in Luton.

PC Uddin, from the local policing team, said: “We are treating these incidents as linked and are urging anybody who has witnessed anybody behaving suspiciously in the area to get in touch with us.”

He said that the fires were happening late at night or evening but recently they are becoming more and more varied.

PC Uddin said: “These incidents are understandably causing a great deal of stress to local residents and any information you have could help us establish who is responsible.”