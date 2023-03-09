Officers from Bedfordshire Police raided a drug factory in Luton and found cannabis plants inside a property. This news comes as the force found £30,000 in cash and a Mercedes as part of a separate sting in the town last week.

Bedfordshire Police have a list of signs to look out for that may mean someone is involved in county lines. This includes: repeatedly going missing from home or school and being found in other areas, having money, new items or devices which they cannot explain how they paid for him, getting lots of calls or texts and being secretive about whom they are speaking to.