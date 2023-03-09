Cannabis worth £150,000 seized in Luton as part of county lines sting
The raid was part of wider enforcement action by the force
Cannabis worth £150,000 was seized by Bedfordshire Police during a county lines operation in Luton yesterday (March 8).
Officers from Bedfordshire Police raided a drug factory in Luton and found cannabis plants inside a property. This news comes as the force found £30,000 in cash and a Mercedes as part of a separate sting in the town last week.
County lines are drug dealing methods organised criminal gangs use to persuade or force children and vulnerable adults to store and transport drugs and money to suburban areas.
Bedfordshire Police have a list of signs to look out for that may mean someone is involved in county lines. This includes: repeatedly going missing from home or school and being found in other areas, having money, new items or devices which they cannot explain how they paid for him, getting lots of calls or texts and being secretive about whom they are speaking to.