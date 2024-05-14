'Considerable number of suspicious substances’ found at Caddington house - as police guard remains in place

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police in Caddington continue to investigate a “collection of suspicious substances” found in a home in the village.

Bedfordshire Police carried out a controlled explosion after finding the substances in a house on Hyde Road last week.

A spokesperson said: “The considerable number of different items found means it is taking a long time for our officers and investigators to work through and has required a number of specialist teams to visit the site.”

There is scene guard in place, and will stay there for the coming days. But the police have reassured the public that there is no danger to them.