'Considerable number of suspicious substances’ found at Caddington house - as police guard remains in place
Bedfordshire Police carried out a controlled explosion after finding the substances in a house on Hyde Road last week.
A spokesperson said: “The considerable number of different items found means it is taking a long time for our officers and investigators to work through and has required a number of specialist teams to visit the site.”
There is scene guard in place, and will stay there for the coming days. But the police have reassured the public that there is no danger to them.
They added: “Safety of residents is our continued priority and there is no danger to the public. We would continue to encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to our officers or give us a call on 101.”