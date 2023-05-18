Detectives renew appeal to find wanted Dunstable man five months on
He has links with Houghton Regis
Detectives have renewed their appeal to track down a man from Dunstable who is wanted on recall to prison, five months after first asking for the public's help.
Ben Nicol, 37, is described as 5ft 8ins, medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes.
People are warned against approaching him. Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson said: “We are re-appealing to the public to contact us if they have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Nicol.”
He added: “We are advising people not to approach him if they see him and instead to call police immediately on 999.”
DS Hodgkinson reminded people that harbouring a wanted individual and deliberately obstructing Bedfordshire Police's attempts to find them may be committing a criminal offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via beds.police.uk/ro/report. Any sightings of Nicol should be reported to 999 immediately.