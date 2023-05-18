Detectives have renewed their appeal to track down a man from Dunstable who is wanted on recall to prison, five months after first asking for the public's help.

Ben Nicol, 37, is described as 5ft 8ins, medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes.

People are warned against approaching him. Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson said: “We are re-appealing to the public to contact us if they have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Nicol.”

He added: “We are advising people not to approach him if they see him and instead to call police immediately on 999.”

DS Hodgkinson reminded people that harbouring a wanted individual and deliberately obstructing Bedfordshire Police's attempts to find them may be committing a criminal offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution.

