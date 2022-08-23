Driver arrested for taking dad's Tesla for a spin in Luton - without a licence

A driver who took his father’s Tesla for a spin in Luton is now feeling the full weight of the law.

BCH Road Policing Unit stopped the car on August 21, just one day after it had failed to stop for police.

The driver was apprehended as police intercepted it as it was being parked in a retail park.

The driver of this Tesla has been arrested - credit BCH Road Policing Unit

The police tweeted: "Followed onto the retail park where it was intercepted whilst parking.

“Driver had taken the car without dad's permission and only holds a provisional licence. Driver arrested.”

The unit also pulled over a driver in Luton whose car had red lights to the front of the car, an offence except in a very few circumstances such as a fire engine. The driver has been reported.