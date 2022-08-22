Police appeal after stabbing outside a Luton pub leaves man with serious injuries

A man has been left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Luton on Saturday.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police were called to a report of an altercation outside a pub in Biscot Road.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Police are appealing for information after the stabbing

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s, with light coloured skin and black hair, wearing a grey Adidas top and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Chris Smith from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “This needless violence has left a man with serious injuries.

“We are carrying out several lines of enquires to identify those involved in this altercation and the person responsible for the stabbing, but we would urge anyone with information to please report it to us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online at www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting reference 483 of 20 August.