Driver facing jail after police found £19million of cocaine in a lorry at M1 services near Luton

A lorry driver is facing years behind bars after he was caught bringing millions of pounds worth of cocaine into the country.

Rudi Claes, a 62-year-old Belgian national, stopped at Toddington Services just off the M1 after driving from Steenokkerzeel in Belgium in June last year.

A car driven by 28-year-old Ahmed Omar, of Newcomen Road, London, was spotted pulling up next to the lorry, with Claes taking two boxes from the trailer and loading them into the vehicle.

Both men were arrested after investigators from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) searched the trailer and found 156kg of cocaine stowed amongst a legitimate delivery of empty pharmaceutical insulation boxes, which are often used to transport medical samples.

The drugs found in the lorry and car. Picture: ERSOU

Omar’s car was also searched and a further 36kg of cocaine in pressed kilogramme blocks were discovered.

ERSOU’s detectives found that Claes and Omar were trusted members of an international organised crime group and the blocks of cocaine – some of which were stamped with a ‘Nike tick’ – were destined for supply throughout the UK.

A drugs expert determined that the total potential street value of the drugs to be £19,200,000.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court, Claes, of Kliene-Brogel, Belgium, was found guilty of importing 192kg cocaine and supplying 36kg cocaine. He will be sentenced at Luton Crown Court on June 14.

Omar previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Dean Trollope, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “Claes and Omar were responsible for the onwards distribution of a colossal amount of cocaine within the UK.

“The work of our investigators has ensured that the drugs will not end up in the communities of the eastern region and beyond.”