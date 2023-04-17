Family of 19-year-old stabbed to death in Luton say he was 'dearly cherished' in tribute

The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Luton have said he was ‘dearly cherished’ as they paid tribute to him.

Derrick Kinyua, 19, from Luton, was attacked in Hucklesby Way at about 8.20pm on Friday (April 14).

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries. A murder investigation is under way.

Derrick Kinyua

In a statement, Mr Kinyua’s family said: “Derrick was liked and loved by many friends, and dearly cherished by his family and all those around him.

“The news of his passing is painful. He will be very sorely missed. We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

His death is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Investigation Unit and detectives are urging members of the public to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said: “Our condolences and thoughts are with Mr Kinyua’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We have a team of detectives working relentlessly to find those responsible for this harrowing attack. We are also aware that images have been circulated on social media.

“We would like to strongly encourage members of the public not to circulate any footage, or speculate about the circumstances surrounding this as it is distressing for recipients, and particularly for Mr Kinyua’s family and friends.

“I would urge anyone with any information to come forward. Please contact us online or file an anonymous report if preferred.”

You can report information to police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Syphon.