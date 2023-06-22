Family pays tribute to 'forever loved' victim stabbed to death in Luton

The family of a man stabbed to death in Luton this week has paid tribute to him.

A murder investigation started after police were called to Ashton Road, Luton on Monday night (June 10) after reports of a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead the next morning.

He has now been formally identified as 37-year-old Dean Fountaine, previously from Leighton Buzzard.

Pictured: Dean Fountaine

In a tribute, his family said: “Dean was a lovely person and will be missed by his brothers and forever loved by his parents.

“We are devastated by his tragic death and if anyone has information, we ask they contact police to help catch those responsible.”

One man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident.

Detective Inspector Colin Nelson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, was deeply saddened to hear a family has lost a loved one to ‘senseless violence’.

He said: “I thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and the local community for their tremendous support.

“Our enquiries into the events leading up to this fatal stabbing are ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone that can support our investigative efforts.”