Fourth man charged with murder and a fifth arrested after Houghton Regis stabbing

A fourth man has been charged with murder after two Houghton Regis men were stabbed to death.

And a fifth man has been arrested as part of the investigation – and released on bail.

Anthony Bennison, 24, of Millfield Road, Edgware, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ court this morning (Tuesday, November 22) charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder, three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and a further two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Victims Patrick Howard (left) and Adam Fanelli. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

He was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Last week officers arrested a fifth man as part of the ongoing investigation. He has since been bailed with conditions.

These latest developments follow the arrests of three other men who last week were charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident in Tithe Farm Road on Sunday, November 13.

All three men have since been remanded into custody, with a trial date set for May 2023.

Adam Fanelli, 39 and Patrick Howard, 27, both of Houghton Regis, died in the stabbing, while a third man suffered serious injuries.

T/Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are extremely pleased with the rate at which we have been able to progress this investigation.

“Much of this can be attributed to the support we have received from members of the public and we would again like to extend our thanks for your support and cooperation.

“Even with this progress, the gravity of the situation and its impact on the local community remains evident. Naturally, emotions are elevated at this time, but I would appeal to the local community to continue supporting us with the police investigation.

“We remain dedicated to progressing this investigation. Houghton Regis must not fall victim to this level of violence again, and it is imperative that we work together as police, public and partners to ensure this.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or report it online quoting Operation Crux.