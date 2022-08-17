Hoax caller arrested in Luton after making upwards of 20 fake reports to police a DAY - including bomb threats

A man has been arrested in Luton for making upwards of 20 hoax reports to police a day – including bomb threats.

All of the calls claimed crimes were in progress – with some involving violence and several saying there was a bomb at an address rigged to explode when officers attended.

The man, who has since been released on bail, was arrested on suspicion of a series of hoax web chats and calls.

He was making upwards of 15-20 hoax reports a day

And electronic devices have been seized so police can forensically examine them.

A spokesman for the force said: “Such calls can have a significant impact on our resources, both in the control room and from an operational perspective.