Hoax caller arrested in Luton after making upwards of 20 fake reports to police a DAY - including bomb threats
He would claim a bomb was rigged to explode when officers attended the scene
A man has been arrested in Luton for making upwards of 20 hoax reports to police a day – including bomb threats.
All of the calls claimed crimes were in progress – with some involving violence and several saying there was a bomb at an address rigged to explode when officers attended.
The man, who has since been released on bail, was arrested on suspicion of a series of hoax web chats and calls.
And electronic devices have been seized so police can forensically examine them.
A spokesman for the force said: “Such calls can have a significant impact on our resources, both in the control room and from an operational perspective.
“There are several ways to contact Bedfordshire Police if there is a genuine need for police assistance. The simplest is to report online. Calling 101 is also available, although this channel is often busy. Please only call 999 if there is serious crime is in progress.”