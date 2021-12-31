Hunt for woman who drove a car at victim causing serious injuries during early morning row in Luton

Police are hunting for the driver of a car that collided with a woman during a 'violent' incident in Luton during the early hours of Monday.

The victim was left with serious injuries and three other women were injured during the row between the occupants of two cars on Ashburnham Road in the town.

At around 3.45am on December 27 a confrontation occurred between the occupants of a white Suzuki and a blue Audi A5, at the junction with Newcombe Road.

Four women were injured, one seriously

It is believed that a fight broke out and a man assaulted three women, before another woman drove the blue Audi at one of the occupants of the Suzuki causing serious injuries. She left the scene in the direction of Long Croft Road and out towards Dallow Road.

She is described as white, around 25-years-old, 5ft 5ins, slim with long light brown hair. She was wearing a white coat, gold dress, heeled shoes and gold earrings, with a gold necklace that had a cross on it.

PC Asim Warraich, from Bedfordshire Police's CID, said: “This was a violent incident which saw four people requiring medical treatment and we are urging anyone with information that could assist our investigation to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from residents of Ashburnham Road who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist our enquiries.”

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.