"Intimidating" man posed as gardener to steal from elderly people in Luton

A man has been jailed after he burgled the homes of elderly people under the guise of being a gardener.

Craig Eyre, 33, pretended to be a trader and claimed to be there to help the victims, before attempting to steal from them.

On two occasions this year, Eyre visited addresses in Luton offering to carry out gardening work.

On June 30, one woman agreed he could tidy-up the outside of her home but asked for a quote. However, Eyre started the work straight away before lumping her with a bill for £120 that she couldn’t pay off in one go.

Eyre then went back to the property on July 7 where he let himself in to collect the rest of the money.

He searched through her purse and drawers in the house for the cash before leaving with nothing.

Three days later, on July 10, he attended a different address in Luton to offer the same services. Despite not be asked to do so, he carried out works and then demanded payment before leaving.

The following day, Eyre returned and forced entry to the second victim’s home before pulling the phone out of the socket, so she couldn’t call for help, and rummaged through her bag.

After the woman shouted for her neighbours’ attention, Eyre fled without taking anything.

He was arrested and charged with burglary dwelling and attempted robbery.

He pleaded guilty and on Friday (September 5), Eyre, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Constable James Carrington-Read, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary unit, Operation Maze, said: “Eyre deliberately targeted elderly and vulnerable victims in their own homes, exploiting their trust under the guise of offering gardening services.

“His actions were calculated and intimidating, leaving his victims frightened and distressed.

“Thanks to the bravery of those who came forward and the swift response from officers, Eyre has now been held accountable.

“We hope this sentence brings some reassurance to the victims and sends a clear message that such predatory behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are urging the public to remain vigilant – if someone unexpectedly offers services at your door, especially without prior arrangement or identification, do not feel pressured to engage.

“Always verify credentials and report any suspicious behaviour to the police immediately.”