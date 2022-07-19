Bedfordshire Police have issued a cheeky response after a CCTV appeal attracted a raft of mickey-taking responses on social media.

Yesterday the Luton News shared the appeal – which included very low res images of a man police thought may have important information about an assault in Luton.

After enduring a barrage of jokes and comments – including one person who joked “In all honesty, I wouldn’t recognise this even if it was me.” while others suggested superheroes Iron Man or Deadpool may be the person in question.

Beds Police released an image of a second man they would like to trace

Beds Police was quick to clap back, tweeting: “We would like to thank you all for your support in identifying the man in the CCTV images we shared.

“We have followed a number of leads and can confirm that neither Deadpool nor Iron Man were in the Luton area at the time of the incident.

“However, through our lines of enquiries concerning Iron Man’s whereabouts, J.A.R.V.I.S was able to support us in finding slightly more viable CCTV images of a second man that may be able to support our investigation.

“While we do appreciate a good sense of humour, we must stress that someone was seriously harmed in an incident that these men may have information about.

The original CCTV appeal photos

"While we endeavour to share high resolution images, these are not always available to us at the time of posting.”