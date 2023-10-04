Knife crime in Luton: Police and Luton council to hold community meetings tomorrow

Futures House. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two community meetings will be held by the council and police in Luton tomorrow (October 5) in response to the spate of stabbings in the town.

Residents are invited to discuss ways to tackle knife crime in Luton, with the event being aimed at people coming together to informally chat about the issues with police, community leaders and Luton Borough Council. There will be two sessions at Marsh Farm Futures and they are open to everyone but people will need to book a place in advance.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for community safety at Luton Council, said: “Our community faces an urgent crisis that affects us all deeply – the rise in knife crime and violence, leading to the tragic loss of our young ones. Our hearts ache for those who have suffered, and we yearn for a safer, more peaceful future for our children."

Superintendent Hob Hoque from Bedfordshire Police said: “Friday’s events have had a profound impact across all our communities in Luton and our thoughts especially remain with the loved ones of the teenager who lost his life in this awful tragedy.

“I know there has been a huge outpouring of support and offers to help us and other agencies in our efforts to tackle knife crime and keep our young people safe.

“We are really keen to tell our communities about the work we’re doing, what our plans are and how we can work with all our residents as part of our commitment to solving this issue for the longer term.”

The sessions will held be at Marsh Farm Futures, Futures House, The Moakes, LU3 3QB on Thursday, October 5. The first session will be held at 5.45pm until 6.45pm, and the second starts at 7pm and lasts for an hour. People must book to be able to attend the sessions. Click this link to book.