Luton car dealer fined for not telling customers about safety recalls

The director of a Luton car dealership has been fined for failing to tell his customers about safety recalls from manufacturers on cars he was selling.

Jan Autos Limited, in Leagrave Road, was found guilty on June 16, after a trial, for failing to notify consumers of outstanding manufacturers' safety recalls. The director,

Muhammad Amin, 39, and of High Street, Dunstable, was also found guilty.

The court heard that Luton Trading Standards had given the company “substantial advice” on its practices as far back as 2020, but this was ignored.

Between January and July 2022, seven vehicles had undisclosed recalls with some of them being sold with the recalls still outstanding.

The council said: “Any checks that were made were insufficient.”

The business was fined £14,000 with a £190 victim surcharge and £1,363 costs. Mr Amin was fined £1,100 with a victim surcharge of £110 - a total of £16,763 to pay.

Vehicles with recalls should be rectified before being sold. If they are being advertised while awaiting the recall, this information should be included in the advert.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Trading Standards, said: “Such negligent and reckless car traders are simply unacceptable. In this case, the trader ignored our efforts to change their behaviour and received a large fine as a result. We’re pleased with the outcome and hope this will deter other businesses from deceiving customers and denying them their statutory rights.”

