Luton fly-tippers fined after being caught on camera dumping waste in a country lane

A couple have been fined after they were caught on camera dumping wood on a country lane in nearby Hertfordshire

Martin Nevin and Caroline Nevin of Maidenhall Road, Luton, pleaded guilty on July 6 to the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste.

They were ordered to pay fines of £480 and £320, costs of £599.47 each and victim surcharges of £48 and £34.

Cllr Julie Banks at a fly-tipping scene.

The court heard how on July 24 last year a covert camera installed by the council captured a VW transporter van arriving at Windmill Road in Markyate and dumping the rubbish.

Dacorum Borough Council's Environmental Enforcement Team found three wooden pallets and smaller pieces of wood at the roadside.