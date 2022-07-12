Luton fly-tippers fined after being caught on camera dumping waste in a country lane

A couple have been fined after they were caught on camera dumping wood on a country lane in nearby Hertfordshire
Martin Nevin and Caroline Nevin of Maidenhall Road, Luton, pleaded guilty on July 6 to the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste.
They were ordered to pay fines of £480 and £320, costs of £599.47 each and victim surcharges of £48 and £34.
The court heard how on July 24 last year a covert camera installed by the council captured a VW transporter van arriving at Windmill Road in Markyate and dumping the rubbish.
Dacorum Borough Council's Environmental Enforcement Team found three wooden pallets and smaller pieces of wood at the roadside.
Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities, said: “Our Environmental Enforcement Officers have shown how thoroughly they investigate all incidents of fly-tipping as part of our zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime.”