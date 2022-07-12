Woman and three children rescued from Luton house blaze

A woman and three children were rescued from a house fire in Luton in the early hours of Monday.

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson paid tribute to the emergency services after the rescue from a house in Easingwold Gardens at 2.30am.

He said: “I am extremely proud of our firefighters and our police and ambulance colleagues for their brilliant efforts in the early hours of this morning that saved the lives of this family of four.

The blaze happened in the early hours of Monday

The family were rescued by firefighters and police officers who arrived on the scene at the same time.

They were all treated for smoke inhalation by fire crews from Luton and Dunstable before the arrival of the ambulance service.

All four were taken to hospital to be checked over. A joint fire investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Chief Fire Officer Hopkinson said: “If there is one thing you do today; please, please, check you have a working smoke alarm. If you don’t, reach out to us via our website and we’ll arrange for someone to visit your home and fit one for free. It’s a simple but potentially lifesaving decision for you and your family.”

People are being advised an escape plan in place if there is a fire in their home. Every second counts when escaping from your property and having working smoke alarms and knowing the escape plan in an emergency could make all the difference.