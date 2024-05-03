Luton man who fatally stabbed his neighbour sentenced to indefinite stay in secure mental health hospital

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from Luton who fatally stabbed his neighbour has been sentenced to an indefinite stay in a secure mental health hospital.

Cameron Leckey, 33, denied murdering 26-year-old Mohammed Ashraful Choudhury but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Choudhury was stabbed at the supported living complex on Biscot Road in January last year. He was taken to hospital but died later that day.

Leckey lived in the room next to Mr Choudhury’s and had been getting support for his long-standing mental health issues, including his diagnosed paranoid schizophrenia.

CCTV caught Leckey approaching the victim with a large knife before stabbing him in the chest.

At Luton Crown Court today (May 3), Leckey, of Biscot Road, Luton, was sentenced to be detained in a secure mental health hospital under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act and has received a Section 41 Restriction Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Simon praised Mr Choudhury’s family for their ongoing dignity. He said: “Mr Choudhury was very fortunate to have a loving and caring family, who were able to put aside their obvious focus of their upset and anger and see to see the bigger picture.”

In a statement, his family said: “The last 14 months have been difficult for all those who knew and loved Ashraful, but it’s nothing compared to what he endured on 11 January.

“There’s an empty space in our family, and a crack in our hearts which will never be filled.

“Not a day goes past where we don’t think about him and remain hurt by the events, but it’s a price we’ll continue to pay for the cost of loving him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Clare Matier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of a man’s life, and our thoughts remain with Mr Choudhury’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“We are dedicated to protecting our communities by doing everything in our power to take dangerous and violent individuals off the streets.