Bharat Gohil. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A man from Luton described as a “monster” by a judge has been put behind bars for child sex offences – including raping a child.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bharat Gohil, 59, and from Rodeheath in Luton, was found guilty of four counts of raping a child under the age of 13 and numerous counts of sexual assault by touching.

He was arrested in September 2021 after victims came forward following years of abuse in Dacorum, Hertfordshire at the hands of Gohil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 59-year-old was also charged with child cruelty after abusing another child between May 2004 and January 2017. Gohil was convicted of child cruelty and sexual abuse offences in December 2023.

He appeared in front of Judge Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (October 7) where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Judge Sheridan described him as a ‘monster’ who ‘enjoyed the terror that he instilled’.

He was handed three restraining orders, an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Adam Haines was “pleased that Gohil has received this heavy sentence for such serious offences, and that justice has been served for his victims”

DS Haines said: “The impact of his offending was far reaching, and this sentence rightly reflects the harm caused by him.

“I hope this serves as an example that sexual offences and offences against the most vulnerable in society are treated with the appropriate care and attention across the criminal justice system.

"These victims were brave enough to come forward about what happened and because of this, a dangerous offender has been imprisoned.

He encouraged victims of crime to come forward “so that you can get the support you need from specialist officers and other partners”.