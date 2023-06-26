A teenager from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in the town last week.

The 19-year-old was arrested yesterday (June 25) in connection to the death of 37-year-old Dean Fountaine.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

The victim was stabbed last week

Police began a murder investigation after officers were called to Ashton Road, Luton on June 19 following reports of a stabbing.

Mr Fountaine, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead the next morning (June 20).

Two other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection to the investigation and released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a significant point in our investigation, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work in getting to this point.

“This was unacceptable violence, and we are determined to bring those involved to justice, as well as supporting Dean’s family at such a difficult time.