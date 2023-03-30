News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
2 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
3 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
4 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
5 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Luton’s Charles Bronson to remain behind bars after board denies parole request

He was dubbed Britain's most notorious prisoner

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:14 BST

Luton’s Charles Bronson will remain behind bars after he was denied release by the Parole Board.

The 70-year-old prisoner, who goes by the surname Salvador, had made his bid for freedom at a public parole hearing earlier this month.

The Parole Board said: “The panel noted that Mr Salvador enjoyed the excitement, notoriety and the financial rewards of his violent and criminal lifestyle.”

Charles Bronson has spent most of the past 50 years in jail
Charles Bronson has spent most of the past 50 years in jail
Charles Bronson has spent most of the past 50 years in jail
Most Popular

Despite his “prolonged period of improved behaviour”, the panel were not satisfied that he could manage the risk of future violence until he has been extensively tested outside of his current environment. The decision from the judges comes after he told the panel that as a man of peace he is now anti-crime and anti-violence, spending hours on his artwork and on exercise.

The board said: "He lives his life rigidly by his own rules and code of conduct and is quick to judge others by his own standards.”

It added: “He has said that he is now very aware of the consequences of his actions and is terrified of dying in prison.”

He was first in 1974 for armed robbery and has been in and out of jail ever since. Bronson was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was continually extended following his violence against fellow inmates. He was briefly released twice but broke his parole.

Mr Salvador had explained to the judges that his surname change was not a tribute to Salvador Dali, but instead means ‘man of peace’ in South America.