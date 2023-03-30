Luton’s Charles Bronson will remain behind bars after he was denied release by the Parole Board.

The 70-year-old prisoner, who goes by the surname Salvador, had made his bid for freedom at a public parole hearing earlier this month.

The Parole Board said: “The panel noted that Mr Salvador enjoyed the excitement, notoriety and the financial rewards of his violent and criminal lifestyle.”

Charles Bronson has spent most of the past 50 years in jail

Despite his “prolonged period of improved behaviour”, the panel were not satisfied that he could manage the risk of future violence until he has been extensively tested outside of his current environment. The decision from the judges comes after he told the panel that as a man of peace he is now anti-crime and anti-violence, spending hours on his artwork and on exercise.

The board said: "He lives his life rigidly by his own rules and code of conduct and is quick to judge others by his own standards.”

It added: “He has said that he is now very aware of the consequences of his actions and is terrified of dying in prison.”

He was first in 1974 for armed robbery and has been in and out of jail ever since. Bronson was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was continually extended following his violence against fellow inmates. He was briefly released twice but broke his parole.