Man admits to unlawful wounding of Hatters fan who was found with serious head injury
A man from North London has admitted to the unlawful wounding of a Luton Town fan who was found with a serious head injury after a football match in 2021.
Jack Ellicott, 28, from Edgware, admitted to the offence at Isleworth Court Court after the trial started on Monday (September 18). He was charged after a 52-year-old Luton Town fan was found with a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road on November 19, 2021, following a clash between the club and Queens Park Rangers. He will appear at the same court on November 28 for sentencing.
Hatters fan Brian Rourke was in a critical condition in hospital after he was found by Metropolitan Police officers in Uxbridge Road, close to the stadium.