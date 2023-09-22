News you can trust since 1891
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Sep 2023
A man from North London has admitted to the unlawful wounding of a Luton Town fan who was found with a serious head injury after a football match in 2021.

Jack Ellicott, 28, from Edgware, admitted to the offence at Isleworth Court Court after the trial started on Monday (September 18). He was charged after a 52-year-old Luton Town fan was found with a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road on November 19, 2021, following a clash between the club and Queens Park Rangers. He will appear at the same court on November 28 for sentencing.

Hatters fan Brian Rourke was in a critical condition in hospital after he was found by Metropolitan Police officers in Uxbridge Road, close to the stadium.