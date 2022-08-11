Man arrested at Luton Airport charged with terrorism offences

He was due to appear in court today

By Laura Hutchinson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:05 pm
A man arrested at Luton Airport has been charged with terrorism offences after an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, of no fixed address was arrested at Luton Airport after he arrived in the UK on a flight from Turkey.

Police arrested the man at Luton Airport

He was taken to a south London police station and was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on August 10.

He was due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court today (August 11).