Man arrested at Luton Airport charged with terrorism offences

A man arrested at Luton Airport has been charged with terrorism offences after an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
Aine Leslie Davis, 38, of no fixed address was arrested at Luton Airport after he arrived in the UK on a flight from Turkey.
Most Popular
-
1
Picture shows aftermath of field fire in Sundon Park Road in Luton
-
2
Youths spotted deliberately damaging fencing along the Luton to Dunstable busway
-
3
Avoid Sundon Park Road in Luton as firefighters tackle field blaze
-
4
Luton's Wigmore Park needs your vote in contest to find the nation's top green spaces
-
5
Luton commuters: Only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend
He was taken to a south London police station and was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on August 10.
He was due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court today (August 11).