Man arrested at Luton Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences

Counter Terrorism officers arrested a man at Luton Airport on Tuesday (July 5) on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

The man in his 30s was initially stopped and spoken to by officers under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act (TACT), 2000 at Luton Airport after arriving in the country.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation - namely the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and was also arrested on suspicion of supporting the organisation.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to a local police station where he was released under investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, with support from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command said: "Across the UK, there is a network of counter terrorism officers working at our ports and borders. Officers work closely with colleagues from the UK Border Force and other partners to help keep the public safe from any potential terrorist threats.”