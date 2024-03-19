Man arrested in connection with Luton airport car park fire to face no further action
A man who was arrested in connection with a blaze at a Luton airport car park will not face any further action, police have confirmed.
The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the fire broke out, destroying up to 1,500 vehicles and grounding flights on Tuesday, October 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the fire at London Luton Airport has now concluded and the man arrested in connection with our enquiries will face no further action. We have passed the matter back to Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue to complete its investigation and publish a report of their findings in due course.”
Terminal Car Park Two of the airport was engulfed by flames just before 9pm, with around 100 firefighters battling the blaze. All outbound flights from the airport were suspended until 3pm on October 11 and inbound flights were diverted.