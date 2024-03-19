The aftermath of a blaze in a parking garage at London Luton Airport. Photo: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A man who was arrested in connection with a blaze at a Luton airport car park will not face any further action, police have confirmed.

The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the fire broke out, destroying up to 1,500 vehicles and grounding flights on Tuesday, October 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the fire at London Luton Airport has now concluded and the man arrested in connection with our enquiries will face no further action. We have passed the matter back to Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue to complete its investigation and publish a report of their findings in due course.”