A man who forced a woman in Luton into marriage and left her fearing for her safety has been jailed.

Kulbir Singh Moroak wanted to stay in the UK and got married in the hope of getting a UK passport and visa. For months Moroak subjected his victim to physical, verbal and emotional abuse before forcing her into marriage.

It is Bedfordshire Police’s first ever forced marriage conviction, and ended with Moroak being jailed for four years and six months on Friday (August 25).

Kulbir Singh Moroak (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

He was brought to justice after a concerned friend contacted the police to report the abuse in November, but the victim feared that if she spoke out, she would be abused further. The force’s specialist Emerald domestic abuse team contacted her discretely and provide support until she felt ready to come forward.

Moroak assaulted the woman and forced her to flee from officers – which led to her opening up to police once he was arrested. In her victim impact statement, she said: “Having the Bedfordshire Police arrest him on that day was a relief for me as I knew then he can’t hurt me. I was fearing for my life, and I thought he was going to kill me.”

She added: “If I did not do this, he would have done this to someone else’s life.”

Moroak, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of forced marriage, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of common assault and two counts of intentional strangulation in June. He was also handed a 10-year restraining order at the hearing at Luton Crown Court.

His Honour Judge Alan Blake, sentencing Moroak, said: “She said that she did not wish to marry you, you were determined to do so to regularise your status; when asked why she felt she had no choice, she said because she had no one to turn to and the beatings Kulbir was doing.”

He added: “The majority of the coercive and controlling behaviour in my judgment was the use of violence or the threat of violence.”

Detective Constable Chloe Plowman, who led the investigation, said: “The victim was left incredibly scared and alone, and I cannot commend her bravery enough for coming forward and speaking out in such difficult circumstances.

“She was under unimaginable psychological and emotional pressure not to speak to police, but we took the time to support her, waiting until she was ready to report what was happening to her.

“We know domestic abuse can often leave victims feeling vulnerable and scared to speak to anyone, including police, but please be assured that we will do everything we can to support you.”

DC Plowman continued: “When it comes to forced marriage, we recognise that it is extremely difficult to come forward. Often the victim will need to go against their family, friends and sometimes their community, and it is not always easy to report.