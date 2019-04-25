Murder investigation launched in Luton after victim of Mangrove Road attack dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who suffered serious head injuries in a Luton assault died in hospital.

Police were called to reports of an altercation between three men in Mangrove Road at around 6.15am yesterday, as previously reported here.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital and has now succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit (MCU) have now launched a murder investigation.

DI Jerry Waite said: “The victim sustained serious head injuries during this incident which have tragically resulted in his death today. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information which could help our investigation, to get in touch immediately.”

Two men arrested following the incident remain in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DI Waite on 101 quoting Operation Pirelli.