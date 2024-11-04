Off duty police officer stabbed whilst trying to stop knifepoint robbery outside Luton Point

An off duty police officer was stabbed as he tried to stop a knifepoint robbery in Luton on Saturday afternoon (November 2).

Officers were called to the scene just outside the Luton Point in George Street at around 1.10pm.

It is believed that two men robbed a victim of his moped, while brandishing a large knife or machete.

An off duty police officer from the Metropolitan Police Service tried to thwart the robbery and was attacked before the offenders disappeared – one on their moped and the other on the victim’s stolen moped.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries which are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Temporary chief constable, Dan Vajzovic, said: “The courage of the off duty officer is to be commended as, in putting himself in harm’s way, he undoubtedly helped to prevent any further harm to the public. Wanton violence of this level is utterly appalling and has no place on the streets of our county.

“Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery, though this story could have been very different. I speak on behalf of the force and wider public in thanking him for his bravery and selflessness in the line of duty. His actions were nothing short of heroic.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with the information about the incident to come forward.

The men are described as being in their early 20s. One was wearing a black jacket and trousers, the other was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms with a white strip down the side.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, John Tizard, said: "This is one of many examples of police officers putting themselves at risk in the public interest and to protect members of the public. Selfless interventions like this and effective policing are critical to making Bedfordshire’s streets safer.

"Even when off duty, this Met officer was ready to step into danger to protect others. On behalf of the people of Bedfordshire I thank him for his courageous action, and wish him all the best for a speedy recovery."

Detective Inspector Jon Stow, from Luton CID, said: “This brazen attack took place in the middle of a busy area and must have been extremely frightening for all those who witnessed it.

“We believe that the victim of the original robbery of the bike left the scene, and so we are particularly keen to identify him. We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or knows anything about this offence.

“We are dedicating resources to this investigation to locate the individuals responsible. We will also maintain a high visibility presence in Luton town centre after this distressing incident and would welcome any residents to come and speak to us if they have concerns or information to share.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or via their website, quoting Operation Schubert.