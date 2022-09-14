News you can trust since 1891

Police appeal for help to find 15-year-old teenager last seen in Luton

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Luton.

By Jo Robinson
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:10 pm

15-year-old Klaudi who was last known to be in the town on Monday (September 12).

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Klaudi is around 5'6'. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers with white stripes on.

Klaudi. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"If you can help, please call us on 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/2RhYe quoting ref 494 of 12 Sept."