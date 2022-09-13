Queen's funeral: Procedures postponed at Bedford and Luton and Dunstable Hospital
But urgent emergency care will continue as normal
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:33 am
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust will postpone some non-urgent planned care appointments and procedures on Monday (September 19).
The decision was made following the announcement of the late Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral.
All relevant patients will be contacted if their appointment or procedure needs to be rescheduled.
Both Bedford and the Luton and Dunstable hospitals will remain open with urgent planned and unplanned/emergency care continuing as normal.