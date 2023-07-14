Police appeal for witnesses after Dunstable grandad killed in collision

Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)

Police investigating a collision that killed a Dunstable grandad are appealing for witnesses.

Ray Kingham was pronounced dead after police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on High Street North at around 10.05pm on Friday (July 7).

Whilst specialist officers are supporting the family of the man that died, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

A man has been arrested and has since been released on police bail.

Sergeant David McIlwhan, investigating, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim. At this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision. Equally, if anyone travelling this route at the time of the incident has any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances in the lead up to the collision, we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or 101, quoting Operation Glewstone.

Paying tribute to Ray, his family said: “His huge smile will be etched in the memory of everyone that was lucky enough to know him.”

They added: “Since Ray was cruelly taken on Friday evening following a dreadful collision when crossing the road on High Street North Dunstable, the family have been overwhelmed with calls and messages of support and condolence.