News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Police appeal for witnesses after Dunstable grandad killed in collision

One man has been arrested and released on bail
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)
Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)

Police investigating a collision that killed a Dunstable grandad are appealing for witnesses.

Ray Kingham was pronounced dead after police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on High Street North at around 10.05pm on Friday (July 7).

Whilst specialist officers are supporting the family of the man that died, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

A man has been arrested and has since been released on police bail.

Most Popular

Sergeant David McIlwhan, investigating, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim. At this stage, it is vital that we establish what led to this fatal collision. Equally, if anyone travelling this route at the time of the incident has any dash cam footage that could shed some light on the circumstances in the lead up to the collision, we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or 101, quoting Operation Glewstone.

Paying tribute to Ray, his family said: “His huge smile will be etched in the memory of everyone that was lucky enough to know him.”

They added: “Since Ray was cruelly taken on Friday evening following a dreadful collision when crossing the road on High Street North Dunstable, the family have been overwhelmed with calls and messages of support and condolence.

“Ray’s loss is being felt with intense pain and shock. Ray was a loving partner to Sandra, brother, dad, grandad, uncle and nephew and the best friend to so many.”