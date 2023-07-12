News you can trust since 1891
Family of grandad killed in Dunstable collision pays tribute to "best friend to so many"

“His character was one that if you met him, you would never forget him.”
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

The family of a 60-year-old man who died after a collision on High Street North in Dunstable have paid tribute to him.

Ray Kingham was pronounced dead after police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 10.05pm on Friday (July 7).

Ray had lived in the town for all of his life, and had celebrated his 60th birthday just three months ago.

Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)
Ray Kingham, 60 (Picture by Sharon Kingham, submitted)
In a statement, his family said: “His character was one that if you met him, you would never forget him. Known locally as DJ RAY K, for many years filling many celebrations with music joy and laughter. His huge smile will be etched in the memory of everyone that was lucky enough to know him.

"Ray worked as a volunteer for the club in Dunstable supporting people with disabilities for many years.

“In 2013 he survived a near fatal motorcycle crash which left him disabled but with sheer strength and determination his came through and continued to spread happiness and joy.

“Since Ray was cruelly taken on Friday evening following a dreadful collision when crossing the road on High Street North Dunstable, the family have been overwhelmed with calls and messages of support and condolence.

“Ray’s loss is being felt with intense pain and shock. Ray was a loving partner to Sandra, brother, dad, grandad, uncle and nephew and the best friend to so many.”

One man was arrested and has been released on police bail. Specialist officers have supported Ray’s family while Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit investigate the circumstances that led to the collision.