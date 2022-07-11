Police hunt for man with links to Luton who is wanted for recall to prison

Paul Dennett

Bedfordshire Police officers have issued an appeal to locate a man who could be in the Luton area and is wanted for recall to prison.

Detectives are seeking information on the whereabouts of Paul Dennett, 33, of no fixed address, and believe he could be in Luton.

He is also known to have links to Hertford and Milton Keynes.

Detective Constable Steven Lucas said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Paul Dennett or who has seen the man pictured, to contact police immediately.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is incredibly important that if you know where he is or have information that could help us locate him, you report this right away.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.beds.police.uk quoting reference 339 of 7 July.