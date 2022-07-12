Police launch appeal to track Luton Town fans after May's Huddersfield clash

Do you recognise any of these people?

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who recognises any of the nine males to contact them as they continue to investigate violent disorder at the end of the Monday May 16 EFL Championship semi-final game between Huddersfield Town AFC and Luton Town FC in Huddersfield.

The game was marred by a pitch invasion by mainly Huddersfield fans as the final whistle blew.

Officers want to speak to the persons pictured in connection with violent disorder offences. It follows on from a similar appeal last week when police released pictures of 14 Huddersfield fans they wanted to talk to. Eleven of those were quickly identified and police investigations are still ongoing to track down the remaining people pictured.

After the incident one man has already been arrested and charged for court, while a juvenile male was dealt with via the Youth Offending Team.

The incident in Huddersfield, which involved only a small minority of those attending the game, was in complete contrast to the rest of the fixture which had been peaceful and good natured.

Police are aware that some of the images released are blurred but has chosen to issue all nine as part of the appeal process

Anyone who recognises the persons pictured or who has information which can assist police enquiries is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or on 101 referencing crime 13220269509.