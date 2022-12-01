This is the face of a Luton teenager who repeatedly raped a 18-year-old woman.

Tyquante Reid, 18, from Luton, along with a 16-year old boy from Essex who cannot be named, were both convicted of the horrific attack following a trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The hearing was told that in the early hours of April 18 this year the woman, who had become separated from her friends, had been refused entry in to Popworld in Wigan as she was drunk.

Tyquante Reid

The two defendants, Reid being 17 years old at the time, approached her and ushered her into a taxi. She thought she was going home, but they took her to a flat in Aspull, an area she did not know, where they took it in turns to rape her.

She begged to be allowed to go home, but they told her she could only leave after she performed a lewd act on them. At 1.55am she called 911 on the pretext of taking a call from a taxi. She had been in the flat for 45 minutes.

She reported that she had been raped by two men and had no idea where she was. The operator advised her to leave the flat and knock on a door for help. A neighbour took her inside and waited with her until the police arrived.

Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street

When the defendants saw the police car arrive from the flat window they quickly left the flat, and got a taxi out of the area.

Following a trial in October this year Reid was found guilty of two counts of rape and the 16 year-old was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration. Reid and the 16-year-old received detention sentences of six years, eight months and six years, six months respectively.

Wendy Chappell Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “These two young men showed disturbing predatory behaviour when they targeted a woman, who was clearly vulnerable through drink, in order to rape her.

“They put the woman through the further traumatic ordeal of having to relive her experience by testifying against them at a trial.