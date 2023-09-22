News you can trust since 1891
There were reports of people with knife wounds at the weekend
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
Bedfordshire Police at the scene in Sundon ParkBedfordshire Police at the scene in Sundon Park
Bedfordshire Police at the scene in Sundon Park

A 16-year-old boy from Luton has appeared in court today (September 22) charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sundon Park on Saturday morning (September 16).

And a 17-year-old has been arrested today in connection with the stabbing in Tenth Avenue.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court charged with murder, grievous bodily harm (GBH), and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident. He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

The 17-year-old boy, from Luton, is currently in police custody for questioning after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and GBH.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online here, quoting Operation Morcote.