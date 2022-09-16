News you can trust since 1891

Three men charged including one from Milton Keynes after fight in Luton

The men were charged in connection with the incident on Tenby Drive.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:45 am
Friday, 16th September 2022

Bedfordshire Police have charged three young men – including one from MK – in connection with a fight that happened in Maidenhall, Luton, on Saturday (September 10).

Zain Khan, aged 18, of Challney Gardens, Luton, was charged with possession of a bladed article as well as being concerned in the supply and possession of cannabis.

The men we're charged after an altercation last week.

Naeem Wadood, 20, of Bletchley, MK, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a knife.

Shuaib Fareed, 19, of Beechwood Road, Luton, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent.