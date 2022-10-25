Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to a Luton shooting where shots were fired at a Mercedes causing it to crash.

Lewis Gatehouse, 19, of Luton; Kendal Bizimana, 18, of Dunstable; and Samuel Martin, 18, of Luton, pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm after the Wauluds Bank Drive shooting on April 19.

Just before 5pm, police had received reports of shots being fired at a Mercedes by men on pushbikes wearing black hoodies and face coverings – causing it to collide with a Vauxhall Vectra.

Bedfordshire Police

The driver of the Mercedes initially left the scene at the same time as the suspects but returned after police had arrived. The Vectra was not connected to the shooting.

Shortly afterwards, police received a call from someone reporting that a man had approached him asking him to call a taxi. When refused, the man threw away a 9mm bullet casing.

Police also recovered a pushbike, which CCTV footage showed being ridden by a man – identified as Kendal Bizimana – who dumped it in a driveway close to where the bullet casing was found.

After approaching Luton taxi companies, police found that a call was made to one company requesting a pick-up just after the incident had occurred and from the same location.

The booking was in the name of Lewis and the phone number was found to be linked to Lewis Gatehouse.

Further CCTV checks in the area captured the third suspect, Samuel Martin, wearing very distinctive clothing. He was also seen with Bizimana after the suspects were dropped off in a taxi.

Just over a week later, officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team carried out early morning search warrants and Gatehouse and Martin were both arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Bizimana handed himself into a police station shortly after and was also charged with attempted murder.

During a hearing at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (October 19), Gatehouse and Bizimana both pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Martin pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive/bladed weapon.

Gatehouse also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and Class A and Class B drug offences in relation to a separate matter.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, from Boson, said: “I am very pleased that all three men have admitted to their part in what can only be described as a wild west style shooting in a residential area, which was witnessed by a number of people.

“With this incident taking place in broad daylight, these three individuals clearly had no regard for the safety of those around them, which is incredibly concerning.

“The force’s Boson team, who investigated this incident, is dedicated to tackling gang and gun criminality, and will continue to tackle those involved in this style of offending. We will work as hard as we can to stop people who use fear and intimidation in our communities.

