Floral tributes left at the scene my mourners. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Three teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Luton.

On Friday (September 29), police were called to reports that three teenagers had been stabbed in Nunnery Lane. A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead not long after.

The boy has not been formally identified but his family are being supported by police. A second teenager, who was injured in the attack, is being treated at hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries, police say. A third victim also received serious injuries which are not being treated as life threatening.

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

The news of the fatal stabbings came just three hours after reports that two people were stabbed in Sundon Park Road.

Two teens were taken to hospital with one teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries, and a second having serious but not life-threatening injuries. One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to this incident, and remains in police custody for questioning.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation, and is currently treating both incidents as connected.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Appalling violence in Luton cost a teenage boy his life yesterday, and left two others in life-threatening conditions.

“Incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the boy who lost his life in such tragic and awful circumstances.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent any further incidents and we want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the area.”

He continued: “Knife crime and violence has no place in our society – but it is a problem we must tackle together, alongside our communities, to challenge attitudes about carrying knives and provide opportunities to ensure our young people can feel safe.

“Both incidents happened in busy areas with several people present. If you witnessed any of these incidents, or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.”