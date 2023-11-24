Two teenagers arrested as police investigate murder of Luton 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana

They were arrested in connection to violence linked to his death

Ashraf Habimana

Two more teenagers have been arrested as police continue to investigate the murder of Luton 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana.

The two boys, both from Luton, were arrested yesterday morning (Thursday, November 23) on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

The arrests were made by detectives investigating the death of Ashraf, who died from stab wounds in Nunnery Lane on September 29.

Three teenage boys have been charged with murder in connection to the incident, which also left another teenage boy with serious injuries. The pair most recently arrested have been released on bail with conditions whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “We all have a responsibility to challenge any sort of attitude or behaviour that suggests violence or carrying a knife is okay. In policing, this means taking a strong stance against anyone who arms themselves with a weapon or threatens to use it.

“These deplorable scenes that led to the death of Ashraf have understandably raised concerns and an overwhelming response from our communities. We are determined to do everything we can to get justice for Ashraf’s family, place those responsible before the courts – and send out a strong anti-knife crime message to everyone across Bedfordshire.”