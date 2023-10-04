Ashraf. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The family of a teenager who “dreamed of making a meaningful difference” have paid tribute to him after he was stabbed to death in Luton at the weekend.

Ashraf Habimana, 16, has been named by Bedfordshire Police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Nunnery Lane on Friday (September 29) evening. Detectives rearrested two teenage boys from Luton this morning (October 4) on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both boys remain in police custody for questioning. They were among five people who were originally arrested in the investigation on suspicion of murder and were subsequently released on bail.

Nunnery Lane. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

In a statement, Ashraf’s family said: “We, the family of Ashraf Habimana, would like to take a moment to honour the memory of our beloved son, Ashraf Habimana, who was tragically taken from us on Friday (29 September) in a recent unfortunate incident.

“Ashraf was a remarkable young man, characterised by his kindness, compassion and unwavering sense of responsibility. He always had a smile on his face and a willingness to help those in need.

“Ashraf's positive outlook on life was infectious and he had a unique ability to bring joy to everyone around him. He was deeply devoted to his family, valuing the love, bond and support that we shared, elevated by the immense love and care he gave to his older severely autistic brother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They continued: “Ashraf had a passion for education and strived to excel, always eager to learn and explore new horizons. He dreamed of making a meaningful difference in the world and was working diligently towards achieving his goals. He so desired to become a cyber security analyst.

“As we grapple with the incompressible loss of Ashraf we ask for space and privacy to remember and honour his life. We choose to focus on the beautiful memories we share and the positive impact he made on our lives and those who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Police are not now treating the attack in Nunnery Lane as being linked to an earlier incident on Friday where two teenagers received serious injuries after a stabbing in Sundon Park Road.

Detectives arrested a man in his 20s and a teenage girl on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the Sundon Park Road stabbing. A teenage boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder. All three have since been bailed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and Luton Borough Council are holding meetings with the community tomorrow (October 5) for people to discuss ways of tackling knife crime in the town.

Police are looking to trace another suspect in connection to this incident and are renewing an appeal to the public to come forward with any information or video footage which can help their enquiries.

Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred from Bedfordshire Police said: “Our hearts go out to Ashraf’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are absolutely determined to bring those responsible for this shocking attack to justice, and we are continuing a thorough investigation into the appalling violence that took place across Luton on Friday. We are really keen to hear from anyone who has any information about these attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CS Whittred continued: “But we also know that there is significant interest and desire out in the community to help us tackle knife crime, which us and our partners remain committed to working together to resolve for the long term.

“This is why we have arranged an in-person meeting for people to have their say, as working collectively is the only way we can tackle this and keep young people in our county safe.”You can report information to police by calling 101 or click here.