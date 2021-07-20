UPDATE: Six arrests and five men in hospital after violent disorder in Bury Park

The clash occurred in Dunstable Road and resulted in five men being taken to hospital, one of them seriously injured from a knife attack to his legs.

Police have confirmed six arrests have been made, while two of the injured men remain in hospital.

Dunstable Road was cordoned off this morning, along with several neighbouring streets (see previous story here). Police patrols in the area are ongoing.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We remain in the Bury Park area this morning (Tuesday) following a violent disorder last night.

"We attended the scene and made several arrests, as well as administering first aid to someone who was badly injured.

"Five men were taken to hospital, although none of their injuries are life-threatening.

"We understand that people might be concerned, but there will be police officers in the area today as we continue our investigation, as well as carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance."