Victims speak out as Luton paedophile handed another life sentence

Victims who were abused by a prolific sex offender from Luton have described their trauma after he was given another life sentence for his crimes.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carson Grimes, also known as Carson Phillips, aged 69, was initially sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years in October 2021 for grooming, raping and sexually abusing nine young people at his ‘horror house’ in Luton.

After his conviction, new victims came forward, prompting Bedfordshire Police to start a fresh investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimes had preyed on vulnerable young people and pretending to be a friend to them before inviting them to his house. Inside the house, he plied them with drink and drugs before subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse. In April, Grimes - originally of Dumfries Street - pleaded guilty to 24 new charges in relation to 13 victims dating back to 1987. He was given another life sentence and will now have to serve at least 22 years and nine months from Tuesday, June 24, before he can be considered for parole.

Carson Grimes. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Some of his victims had their impact statements read out during the sentencing hearing: “I was good at hiding things and never told anyone about what happened to me. He came back into my life when I watched 24 hours in Police Custody. I became emotional, it all came back to me. I have built up the courage and confidence since watching the TV programme to fight for justice.”

“What he did to me has affected all areas of my life since I was 14 or 15 years old. I still feel as ashamed now as I did then despite knowing it was not my fault. I have suffered from intrusive thoughts all my life since that time and have self-medicated.”

“I was sectioned a few times for my own safety due to suicide attempts. This ruined my marriage because I could not hold a relationship down. I lost contact with my son and did not see him for 10 years and it still affects our relationship now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every few months I go on a complete downer, this is something I can never escape from and is always with me. My relationships have been ruined and have failed because of him.”

“I feel like all my hopes and dreams for my future had been destroyed. I lost my ability to make decisions and weigh up risks. I have experienced many issues with my family relationships. I have always struggled to see good in people because of what Carson did.”

The judge said that Grimes had groomed and terrified the victims into his acts of deviant abuse and described the victim impact statements as “phenomenally brave and heart rendering”. She also said that Grimes was a serious danger to the public and when handing him his sentence said: "I hope you don't see the light of freedom again".

Detective Inspector Clare Gilbert said: “This has been one of the largest child sexual abuse and exploitation cases that Bedfordshire has seen, and Grimes has been one of the most horrific predators that we have ever dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He targeted young and vulnerable children for his own sexual gratification. I want to praise every survivor for their bravery in speaking out and supporting our investigation.

“Sadly, we can never underestimate the devastating impact of his predatory behaviour on these victims who have carried the terrible harm he inflicted on them well into adulthood.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation can affect any child or young person, regardless of their background, culture, gender, age or ethnicity, and has no place in our society.

“Victims may not realise they are being groomed, they may feel they are to blame, and they may even believe they are a willing participant, which was clearly never the case and young people cannot consent to such abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know only too well that a victim may carry this burden for many years before they are ready to open up about what has happened.

“It is never too late to make a disclosure. I know it can be so difficult to report abuse, but we are here to support you every step of the way.”