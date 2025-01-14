Watch police chase through Luton streets as driver flees from officer
He was stopped after council CCTV operatives tipped police off to a vehicle spotted driving dangerously in Luton last week.
But when the patrol sergeant asked to turn off his ignition, he decided to put his foot down instead – starting a car chase through the town.
Before long the driver decided to ditch his vehicle and run off on foot – but was caught hiding behind a parked car.
Bedfordshire Police joked: “You can run (although it will be worse for you if you do!), but you certainly can’t hide…”, adding that the chase ended “with the driver attempting to play a game of hide-and-seek...
“Spoiler alert – he lost.”
The driver has since pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis while in custody and will be sentenced next month.
The force added: “The safety of our communities is our top priority, and we will always pursue those who make our roads unsafe.”