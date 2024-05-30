Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Dunstable has scooped up a staggering £350,000 over the last year in poker tournaments after swapping his career in working in his parents' bed and breakfast to becoming a professional poker player.

In 2023 alone, Cal Morreale played his hand to win over £350,000 at Grosvenor Poker events, a testament to his dedication in constantly improving his abilities as a poker player. As well as honing his skills over the years in many poker tournaments, Cal also partly dedicates his success to his lucky charm – a cute plastic dog wearing a heart necklace that goes everywhere with him.

Cal previously spent his days making bacon butties and changing bed sheets at his parents' bed and breakfast business but he realised his true ambition and took the plunge to become a professional poker player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a family affair for Cal when it comes to his love of poker as he met his girlfriend, Jennifer, a poker dealer on the circuit and their love of the game brought them together. They have recently celebrated the arrival of their baby daughter. Cal cites his girlfriend’s support as his main motivation to pursue a professional poker career.

Grosvenor Poker Pro Cal Morreale

In the past few months Cal has won over £65,000 in the GUKPT London, over £58,000 in the Coventry UK Open Festival and most recently drawing a King Ten and winning over £100,000 in the GUKPT Manchester Main Event.

Cal said: “It has been a real whirlwind becoming a poker pro for Grosvenor Casinos. I’ve found I get lots of questions from other players on how I’ve maintained my success, winning my past tournaments. I am excited for the future and playing bigger tournaments as well as travelling to destinations like Las Vegas to play the World Series of Poker in May.”