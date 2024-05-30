Dunstable man swaps working at parents' B&B to become poker professional after winning £350,000
In 2023 alone, Cal Morreale played his hand to win over £350,000 at Grosvenor Poker events, a testament to his dedication in constantly improving his abilities as a poker player. As well as honing his skills over the years in many poker tournaments, Cal also partly dedicates his success to his lucky charm – a cute plastic dog wearing a heart necklace that goes everywhere with him.
Cal previously spent his days making bacon butties and changing bed sheets at his parents' bed and breakfast business but he realised his true ambition and took the plunge to become a professional poker player.
It is a family affair for Cal when it comes to his love of poker as he met his girlfriend, Jennifer, a poker dealer on the circuit and their love of the game brought them together. They have recently celebrated the arrival of their baby daughter. Cal cites his girlfriend’s support as his main motivation to pursue a professional poker career.
In the past few months Cal has won over £65,000 in the GUKPT London, over £58,000 in the Coventry UK Open Festival and most recently drawing a King Ten and winning over £100,000 in the GUKPT Manchester Main Event.
Cal said: “It has been a real whirlwind becoming a poker pro for Grosvenor Casinos. I’ve found I get lots of questions from other players on how I’ve maintained my success, winning my past tournaments. I am excited for the future and playing bigger tournaments as well as travelling to destinations like Las Vegas to play the World Series of Poker in May.”
While Luke Hobbs, poker marketing manager at Grosvenor Casinos, added: “It has been a real pleasure watching Cal go from strength to strength playing poker and going professional with Grosvenor Casinos. We’re excited to see what the rest of 2024 has in store for Cal.”