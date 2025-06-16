Investigation under way after vehicle falls from Luton airport car park

Luton Airport

A man who was injured after an "incident" involving a vehicle at a multi-storey car park at Luton Airport has been discharged from hospital.

The accident happened at London Luton Airport on Sunday morning, police said. The car involved had fallen from an upper level of the car park, according to the BBC.

Emergency services were called to Car Park One on the airport complex shortly before 11am on June 15).

An airport spokesperson said: “London Luton Airport remains open and fully operational, following an accident involving a single vehicle on Level 2 of Terminal Car Park One yesterday.

"Emergency services were called shortly before 11am and one person was taken to hospital but later discharged with minor injuries. There was no disruption to flights, and the car park remains open, with staff on hand to assist passengers. An investigation into the cause of the accident is now under way.”

Bedfordshire Police asked any witnesses to contact them.

East of England Ambulance Service said it sent a number of crews to the site. "An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Beds and Herts Critical Care Scheme were sent to the scene," a spokesman said.

The BBC reported that the victim's car appeared to be on its side and wedged against the side of the car park building.