Police share picture of Luton boy missing for more than a week

Missing Esah. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture of a missing teenager who has not been seen for eight days has been shared by police.

Esah, 16, was last seen by his family leaving his home in Luton on Tuesday, October 14.

Esah, who is 5ft 11ins and of slim build, was wearing a black Essentials tracksuit and Nike Jordan trainers at the time.

The force said: “Anyone who has seen Esah or with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/1602/25.”