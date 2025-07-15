Trapped fox rescued from Luton garden is on the road to recovery

The fox is now being cared for by South Essex Wildlife Hospital. Pic: South Essex Wildlife Hospital

A fox that was rescued from a Luton garden after getting stuck between a shed and fence is now on the road to recovery.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Mark Richardson first tried to help the animal escape by covering him in sunflower oil and trying to ease him out of the gap.

But the space was just too small – and Mark was worried about injuring the fox.

The rescue in progress. Picture: RSPCA

So he reached out to Stopsley Community Fire Station – and the white watch crew used a hydraulic tool to open up the space between the shed and the fence whilst Mark was able to grab the fox and lift him through the gap.

He said: “This poor fox was well and truly stuck in the small gap and unable to move. I’m very grateful to the fire service who came out to assist me with this rescue and will sometimes use animal rescues like this one as a valuable training exercise.

“I was initially worried that the fox may have lost blood flow in his legs but luckily he began to have movement in them as soon as he was free. I took him to South Essex Wildlife Hospital to be assessed and make sure he is doing okay before he will be released back into the wild.”

The fox is now getting the care and attention he needs at South Essex Wildlife Hospital where he is being treated for injuries to his groin area, but the wildlife hospital is cautiously optimistic he will pull through and can later be released back into the wild.

Mark added: “The caller told me that very sadly another fox was stuck in the same place a week earlier and was only found after they had died, which is heartbreaking to hear and really shows why our work matters. I offered advice to the homeowner on trying to stop this from happening again and thanked them for calling us.

“We’re incredibly busy this summer from dealing with rescues like this one to saving abused animals at a time when animal cruelty peaks. This is why we have launched our Summer Cruelty Campaign and urge kind animal lovers to support us to help continue saving animals who desperately need us.”